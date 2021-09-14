Published: 12:00 PM September 14, 2021

Almost 450 primary schools in Essex welcomed their pupils back after the summer holidays last week.

Our readers have been sending us their 'Back to School' pictures to celebrate the autumn term.

Ankhan, age nine, from the Dunmow area - Credit: Supplied

Primary and secondary schools throughout the country have faced disruption since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

The Department for Education described this September's Back to School drive as a "huge moment" for pupils of all ages.

In Uttlesford, parents said their children are excited to be back in school with teachers and friends.

On Facebook, Lisa said that her daughter Leah, five, enjoyed her first day at school so much that she "didn't want to go home".

Leah, age five, from Dunmow - Credit: Supplied

Essex County Council's Public Health Director, Dr Mike Gogarty, said going back to school is "safe" despite the presence of Covid-19.

Dr Gogarty said: "It is important that pupils get a full uninterrupted education."