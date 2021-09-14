Your pictures as Essex goes 'Back to School'
Almost 450 primary schools in Essex welcomed their pupils back after the summer holidays last week.
Our readers have been sending us their 'Back to School' pictures to celebrate the autumn term.
Primary and secondary schools throughout the country have faced disruption since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.
The Department for Education described this September's Back to School drive as a "huge moment" for pupils of all ages.
In Uttlesford, parents said their children are excited to be back in school with teachers and friends.
On Facebook, Lisa said that her daughter Leah, five, enjoyed her first day at school so much that she "didn't want to go home".
Essex County Council's Public Health Director, Dr Mike Gogarty, said going back to school is "safe" despite the presence of Covid-19.
Dr Gogarty said: "It is important that pupils get a full uninterrupted education."
