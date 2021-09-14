News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Lifestyle

Your pictures as Essex goes 'Back to School'

Logo Icon

Reporters, Saffron Walden Reporter and Dunmow Broadcast

Published: 12:00 PM September 14, 2021   
Pictures of happy children in Essex as they return to primary school this September

Essex children go Back to School! - Credit: Archant

Almost 450 primary schools in Essex welcomed their pupils back after the summer holidays last week.

Our readers have been sending us their 'Back to School' pictures to celebrate the autumn term.

A girl in school uniform holds up a chalk board - "My first day - 9-Sept-2021" - in the Dunmow, Essex area

Ankhan, age nine, from the Dunmow area - Credit: Supplied

Primary and secondary schools throughout the country have faced disruption since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

The Department for Education described this September's Back to School drive as a "huge moment" for pupils of all ages.

In Uttlesford, parents said their children are excited to be back in school with teachers and friends.

On Facebook, Lisa said that her daughter Leah, five, enjoyed her first day at school so much that she "didn't want to go home".

A little girl with blonde hair smiles outside a school in Dunmow.

Leah, age five, from Dunmow - Credit: Supplied

Essex County Council's Public Health Director, Dr Mike Gogarty, said going back to school is "safe" despite the presence of Covid-19.

Dr Gogarty said: "It is important that pupils get a full uninterrupted education."

A boy in a blue school uniform about to head to school

Jayden, age eight, from Saffron Walden - Credit: Supplied

Most Read

  1. 1 Peter Holt is appointed as the new district council chief executive
  2. 2 Ribbon cut celebrates reopening of town playground
  3. 3 Hospitality businesses praise patrons for 'community spirit' this summer
  1. 4 Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Saffron Hall this Christmas for magical The Wizard of Oz pantomime
  2. 5 Where to pick pumpkins in Essex for Halloween 2021
  3. 6 Harlow: council's cabinet approves regeneration plan and could lobby for Tube extension
  4. 7 Temporary council chief costing more than £1,000 per day
  5. 8 Your pictures as Essex goes 'Back to School'
  6. 9 Appeal to find Stansted teen, missing for five days
  7. 10 More restrictions set to be scrapped in Boris Johnson's winter Covid plan
Education News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Large flames spread across a field in Essex

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Dramatic pictures show extent of three north-west Essex farm fires

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Summer school participants at Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport with Principal Duncan Roberts and Miss Antony

Joyce Frankland Academy | Gallery

Summer school success at Joyce Frankland Academy

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Custody photograph of Matthew Hyam, of Sunnyside, Stansted who was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court

Essex Police

Stansted man jailed for sexual offences

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A picture of a man, Peter Lawson, with an Austin Seven in Saffron Walden. Picture: Will Durrant

Interview

'The Only Tour is Essex' drivers take in Saffron Walden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon