1,000 photographs for Saffron Walden’s new listed buildings archive

Audley End House Archant

An archive of more than 1,000 photographs of listed buildings has been created for Saffron Walden.

The 408 listed entities include houses, businesses, telephone boxes and lampposts, walls, doorways, gates and ancient monuments.

The project was launched in 2011 by Barbara Wilcox from the Saffron Walden Initiative.

The plans was to update the photographs of all the listed buildings in Saffron Walden and Sewards End.

Peter Riding, a spokesman for the project said: “We thought this would be of particular interest to the Uttlesford District Council’s Planning Department as well as the town council and people in the area.

“This turned out to be a massive project which has only recently been completed thanks to the exceptional efforts of Dominic Davey, a member of the initiative and chairman of the Saffron Walden Camera Club.

The pictures taken by initiative members and Saffron Walden Camera Club, were combined with text from Historic England, to create a document for each listing.

See www.swinitiative.org/listed-buildings.