Advanced search

1,000 photographs for Saffron Walden’s new listed buildings archive

PUBLISHED: 09:30 19 April 2020

Audley End House

Audley End House

Archant

An archive of more than 1,000 photographs of listed buildings has been created for Saffron Walden.

The 408 listed entities include houses, businesses, telephone boxes and lampposts, walls, doorways, gates and ancient monuments.

The project was launched in 2011 by Barbara Wilcox from the Saffron Walden Initiative.

The plans was to update the photographs of all the listed buildings in Saffron Walden and Sewards End.

Peter Riding, a spokesman for the project said: “We thought this would be of particular interest to the Uttlesford District Council’s Planning Department as well as the town council and people in the area.

“This turned out to be a massive project which has only recently been completed thanks to the exceptional efforts of Dominic Davey, a member of the initiative and chairman of the Saffron Walden Camera Club.

The pictures taken by initiative members and Saffron Walden Camera Club, were combined with text from Historic England, to create a document for each listing.

See www.swinitiative.org/listed-buildings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Newport boy beats coronavirus while fighting cancer

Archie upon being released from Addebrooke's Hospital following his Covid-19 admission. Photo: Archie's Journey/Facebook.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

About Time - a Hidden gem on Netflix

Bakery owners suffering from lockdown effects relieve community flour crisis

Jeff and Megan Charnock, owners of Mini Miss Bread. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Essex park and ride site could become a temporary mortuary to deal with coronavirus deaths

Chelmer Park and Ride. Photo: Google Street View.

Most Read

Newport boy beats coronavirus while fighting cancer

Archie upon being released from Addebrooke's Hospital following his Covid-19 admission. Photo: Archie's Journey/Facebook.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

About Time - a Hidden gem on Netflix

Bakery owners suffering from lockdown effects relieve community flour crisis

Jeff and Megan Charnock, owners of Mini Miss Bread. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Essex park and ride site could become a temporary mortuary to deal with coronavirus deaths

Chelmer Park and Ride. Photo: Google Street View.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

1,000 photographs for Saffron Walden’s new listed buildings archive

Audley End House

Faster test for the coronavirus being developed at Cambridge University

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Family runs simultaneously but far apart to fundraise for charity

A young participant in a previous Tulip Fun Run. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Bakery owners suffering from lockdown effects relieve community flour crisis

Jeff and Megan Charnock, owners of Mini Miss Bread. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.
Drive 24