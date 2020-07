Video

WATCH: 100 Days Since Lockdown: A look back at life during the coronavirus pandemic

A still from Neil Didsbury's video 100 Days Since Lockdown. Neil Didsbury

It has been 100 days since the UK went into lockdown to try and curb the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

In this video, we look back on life and how it has changed over the past 100 days.