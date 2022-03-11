Stansted Airport workers have teamed up with Volunteer Uttlesford to plant 1,000 saplings in Widdington, Saffron Walden - Credit: MAG

More than 30 security officers, engineers, airfield operations and customer service staff from Stansted Airport teamed up with Volunteer Uttlesford to help plant 1,000 saplings.

The project is part of the airport's sustainability and community outreach work and is the first major staff volunteering project since before the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Native trees were chosen including silver birch, hazel, larch, scotch pine and eared willow. They were planted over three days in a 10-acre site at Bridge Meadows donkey sanctuary in Widdington.

Sam Lomax, an environmental specialist at London Stansted Airport, said: “This project was scheduled to take place in March 2020, but it had to unfortunately be postponed due to the pandemic.

“However, now the restrictions have eased, we're delighted to be out and about in the community, putting our skills to use."

Sam added: “We have received a biodiversity baseline from the Essex Wildlife Trust so we can continue to monitor the area's progress as it develops in the months and years ahead.

“At London Stansted we have committed to zero net loss of biodiversity. This means initiatives such as this one ensures that the airport grows in a sustainable way and benefits the local community at the same time.”

Volunteer Vanessa Phipp, who works in Airfield Operations and lives in Newport, said: “It was a great opportunity to bond as a team and spend some time away from the office, as well as representing the airport in the community and contributing to such a worthy community project.”

During the pandemic, staff gave thousands of hours of voluntary service in the community, taking food to foodbanks, delivering medication to the elderly and vulnerable, and preparing food for NHS workers.

Staff also helped as Patient Transport Drivers, Community First Responders, Special Constables, and at the Nightingale Hospital in London.

