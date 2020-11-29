Published: 2:00 PM November 29, 2020 Updated: 7:29 PM December 14, 2020

Conservative Essex County Councillor Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment and climate change action. Photo: Supplied by Essex County Council. - Credit: Supplied by Essex County Council

More than 14,000 trees will be planted at a site in Chelmer Valley, Chelmsford this National Tree Week (November 28-December 6).

Essex County Council has formed a partnership with conservation charity, The Woodland Trust and landscaping specialists, Ground Control, to carry out planting at this site.

This is part of ECC’s Essex Forest Initiative, which will see 375,000 trees with £1million planted over five years. It is estimated this will lock up 60,000 tonnes of carbon.

The Woodland Trust will supply most of the 14,000 trees, and Ground Control will undertake the planting which is being funded by their charitable arm, the Evergreen Fund.

Cllr Simon Walsh, ECC’s cabinet member for environment and climate change action, said: “The initiative is a vital part of our plans to address climate change and support green infrastructure across the county, and it is important that we take a collective approach to doing so.”

Woodland Trust outreach adviser Edwin van Ek said: “The Woodland Trust is delighted to be able to support this initiative. We need new native woodland like never before.

“Government has committed to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, which will require the expansion of the UK’s tree canopy cover from 13 percent to 17 percent. To reach that target, there needs to be a huge upturn in the amount of woodland being created.”

Chris Bawtree, environmental lead at Ground Control, said: “Ground Control’s Evergreen Fund is excited to be supporting the project. The planting of over 14,000 trees is especially rewarding as the woodlands will provide new multifunctional habitats benefitting both wildlife and the local community.

“The two new woodlands will contribute to natural flood prevention, increased biodiversity and take up carbon, helping meet Essex County Council’s sustainability goals and Ground Control’s core value of caring for our environment.”

Any organisations or individuals who wish to find out more about the initiative, or who think they may have land suitable for planting, are encouraged to contact environment@essex.gov.uk.

To stay up-to-date with the latest Essex Forest Initiative news and progress, residents and organisations are encouraged to follow EssexForest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EssexForest