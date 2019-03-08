Precious objects found across Essex are declared treasure

Medieval gold finger ring found in Bradfield, Essex. Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

More than a dozen items uncovered in Essex over the last few years were classified as 'treasure' during a treasure inquest at Essex County Council on October 4.

Post-medieval 17th century gold finger ring found in Essex. Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Post-medieval 17th century gold finger ring found in Essex. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Caroline Beasley-Murray, senior coroner for Essex, was presented with descriptions of each treasure by Marianne Robson, the coroner's assistant.

The objects discussed included a medieval gold finger ring, Roman silver coin hoard, medieval coin hoard, Bronze Age hoards, Bronze Age rapier hoard, post-medieval silver seal matrix, a post-medieval silver buckle plate, a Bronze Age gold torques, a silver cufflink, early medieval gold fragment, a gold finger ring, a Roman silver pierced coin, a Roman gold ring and a silver vervel.

Ms Robson first presented the medieval gold finger ring, which was discovered in September last year by a metal detectorist in Bardfield, and dates from the 15th century. She said: "The ring is made from a uniform rectangular strip of gold. In between the waves is inscribed the letter Y in blackletter script. This letter is repeated 10 times.

"Internally is the inscription 'Poncer de Moy' (Think of Me). There is a four-pointed star at the beginning of the inscription and also between each word. These types of rings were a popular gift in the 15th century as a term of endearment."

Silver vervel also known as a 'hawking ring'. Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Silver vervel also known as a 'hawking ring'. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The post-medieval 17th century gold finger ring was discovered in September last year in Essex and shows two clasped hands holding a heart. They are decorated with cuffs resembling lace. The band has a 'Can man give more' inscription on the inside.

The silver vervel was discovered in March last year. Also known as a 'hawking ring', the finding is known to be rare and has 'Thomas Playters Eq' inscribed on the outside. It is very well preserved, with the inscription most probably referring to Thomas Playters, the first Baronet of Sotterly in Suffolk between 1623-1638, or to one of his descendants.

The double pierced Roman silver coin was discovered by detectorists on an organised holiday and is dated AD 395-402. The holes are believed to be for suspension purposes.

All the objects contained more than 10 per cent precious metal and had the suitable age for being classified as 'treasure' under the Treasure Act 1996.