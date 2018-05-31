£150,000 to be given to charities supporting local people

A new partnership will see hundreds of thousands of pounds given to voluntary and community organisations which have been affected by coronavirus.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and the Essex Community Foundation have partnered up to give £150,000 to charities affected by Covid-19 through the Essex Coronavirus Response and Recovery programme.

The money has come from the PFCC’s Community Safety Development Fund and will be administered by ECF, to ensure funds are given to voluntary organisations helping local people.

Roger Hirst, PFCC for Essex, said: “As people will be all too aware, the outbreak of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the local voluntary sector and the most vulnerable in communities.

“Initiatives such as this partnership will go some way towards helping deliver financial support, relieve pressure on public service and help co-ordinate a local community response.”

Caroline Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at ECF, said: “This generous donation will provide vital support to community and voluntary organisations that are responding to the pandemic.

“The impact of Covid-19 has meant that charities have had to adapt their services to meet local needs and, in some cases, have seen an unprecedented demand for their services.

“As well as providing practical help for people who need transport to hospital appointments or delivering food parcels to those who are vulnerable or homeless, many groups are using online tools to continue supporting their beneficiaries.”

The PFCC’s Community Safety Development Fund has an annual value of £300,000 and would usually open to bids at the beginning of the financial year. This decision will see up to 50 percent of the fund utilised for the Essex Coronavirus Response and Recovery Programme. Applications will be received and assessed by ECF and recommendations will be made to the PFCC.

ECF is an independent trust that manages charitable funds from multiple donors. They match applications from voluntary organisations to the funds they hold. ECF is also receiving funding from the National Emergencies Trust, individuals and companies and has repurposed some of its existing funds, to create the Essex Coronavirus Response and Recovery Programme.

For details about how to apply to the PFCC’s Community Safety Development Fund, visit https://www.essex.pfcc.police.uk/giving-you-a-voice/commissioning-services/