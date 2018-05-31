17th century writer at heart of talk

Hannah Wolley was the wife of a headmaster at Newport Grammar School... who lived between 1622-1674.

She wrote books on household management and was described as an interesting character by those who have heard about her life.

Now Dr Sara Pennell, who has been finding out about her, will give a talk on Mrs Wolley today, February 20.

The event, called "Where's Wolley? Researching and writing the biography of Hannah Wolley" will take place from 8pm at Church House, Newport. The evening is run by the Newport Local History Group - and there will be coffee served from 7.30 to 7.50pm, to keep you alert throughout the meeting.

Admission costs £3 for the general public. Full-time education students benefit from a discount, with tickets priced at £1. Members will be able to join for free.

