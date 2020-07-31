Advanced search

Saffron Walden fitness centre has reopened

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 July 2020

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker and Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley in the Lord Butler Fitness and Leisure Centre which reopened on Monday.

The Lord Butler Fitness and Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden has reopened.

However, the swimming pool, changing rooms and showers are temporarily unavailable.

1Life will reopen the Mountfitchet Romeera on Monday, August 10.

Cleaning schedules have been increased and staff are carrying out cleaning routines each hour with an anti-virus agent. Sanitisation stations have been installed.

There are signs guiding members around the facility and informing them on how to act safely and responsibly, similar to those used in supermarkets, and equipment may be marked as ‘out of use’ or spaced further apart to comply with social distancing rules.

Revised opening hours are in place for the immediate future.

1Life is hosting an increased group exercise timetable, with on-site virtual and instructor-led classes.

Members and customers are being asked to book via the app, website or by calling.

Mark Braithwaite, CEO of 1Life, said: “We are naturally very excited to re-open but this is not done lightly. We have used the last 17-plus weeks to upskill, re-educate and re-train our teams on the very latest advice and procedures to ensure a safe service and operation.

“As the government and public health experts ease the current restrictions, we want to ensure that members and users feel comfortable and safe using our facilities.”

