£1m investment in health and social care in Essex

Essex County Council (ECC) is to invest £1.1 million in the health and social care sector in Essex.

The Nightingale Social Care Bursary and Nursing Apprenticeship Scheme will support training opportunities and qualifications.

It will focus on two areas.

The Social Care Bursary will enable 85 people from the most deprived communities to achieve social care qualifications, or support existing care workers to achieve further qualifications.

The bursary will help people already working in the sector to gain a diploma that supports their job role. An additional 110 employees will be able to undertake an accredited certificate that will support their professional development through a programme developed and delivered by Adult Community Learning.

The Nursing Apprenticeship will fully fund 30 adult social care workers to become registered nurses through the Nursing Apprenticeship Scheme.

The nursing degree placements will be delivered through the University of Essex and Anglia Ruskin University.

Councillor David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said: “This year marks the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, and I cannot think of a more fitting person to celebrate at this moment.

“To honour her legacy, and the fantastic work of our carer workers in Essex through this crisis, I am setting up the Nightingale Social Care Bursary and Nursing Apprenticeship Scheme that will support over 200 people from across Essex.

“I cannot thank our health and social care workers enough, especially over the past few months, but I hope this commitment goes some way towards helping our dedicated workers to progress even further in this valuable field, while attracting more to take up this profession.”

Cllr John Spence, cabinet member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: “The nursing apprenticeship will enable us to grow nurses from within social care rather than recruit from the NHS, therefore increasing the number of nurses within our county overall which of course will make a tremendous difference.

“Both schemes are enabling us to reach out to those who might never have had such an opportunity and help them develop skills and gain qualifications.”