Thousands of trees and shrubs 'to be planted by Christmas'

Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Residents for Uttlesford (R4U) has announced more than 3,000 trees and shrubs will be planted in Saffron Walden by the town council before Christmas.

The project is part of the party's 're-greening' programme and comes after the Saffron Walden Action on Climate Change (SWACC) announced it would be planting trees across Saffron Walden and Clavering, with the provisional date set for November 30.

Cllr Paul Gadd, R4U leader at Saffron Walden Town Council, said: "We are increasingly concerned about pollution and climate change, so we've been doing something about it. As part of our town 're-greening' programme, we will plant more than 3,000 new hedging plants and trees before Christmas."

There will be a mixture of plants, primarily native trees and hedgerow shrubs.

Cllr Gadd added: "Whilst trees will take longer to mature, adding shrubs and hedgerows provide more immediate benefits, so that is the majority of what we'll do first.

"Not only do they soften the effects of urbanisation, they absorb pollution, create visual and noise screening, and provide habitat corridors for wildlife."

Initially, the planting will take place on land owned by the town council. It will include Catons Lane, as well as the Anglo-American memorial, Crabtrees and Herbert's Farm playing fields.

Cllr Gadd said: "There is a lot to do. Our councillors and council staff will be picking up spades to get involved. We're also keen for residents and community groups to help. All you need is a spade and a positive mind. If you would like to get involved, please drop us a line at answers@residents4u.org.

"We are targeting November 30 for a community hedge-planting event, as it is the Woodland Trust's national tree-planting day, but that is dependent on the plants arriving on time, so we will confirm the date nearer the time. Please save the date and help us 're-green' Saffron Walden," said Cllr Gadd.

A review is currently being conducted by the town council to identify open spaces for tree and hedge planting over the next few years.