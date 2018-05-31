Gallery

Guests cause a real stir at annual Christmas event

The Layzell and Richardson families. Photo: Saffron Photo. Saffron Photo 2019

Stir-up Sunday, organised by Cole's Puddings, took place at the Courtyard Tea Room, in Saffron Walden, on Sunday.

The annual event, which takes place on the last Sunday before Advent Sunday, was attended by about 500 people, including BBC Essex Quest and Cole's Puddings staff.

Some 50 guests were invited to stir up a pudding mixture in a bowl.

Simon Hatcher, managing director of Cole's Puddings, said: "The first 50 [attendees] received a pudding.

"Cole's really appreciated everyone attending and keeping the tradition alive."

The ingredients provided on the day were sultanas, raisins, currants, vegetable suet, brown sugar, beer, breadcrumbs, wheat flour, golden syrup, ground almonds plus some fruit juices.

The event comes as Cole's Puddings, which is based in Great Chesterford, celebrates eight decades of producing British Christmas puddings. The traditional products are available to purchase at the Courtyard Tea Room in Rose and Crown Walk.

