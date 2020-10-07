Advanced search

Applications open for £500 grants to reduce Essex household waste

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 October 2020

Conservative Essex County Councillor Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment and climate change action. Photo: Supplied by Essex County Council.

Conservative Essex County Councillor Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment and climate change action. Photo: Supplied by Essex County Council.

Supplied by Essex County Council

Applications are now open for grants up to £500 to support Essex organisations and individuals in reducing household waste.

The grants are offered by the Love Essex fund to encourage local people to repair, reuse and recycle.

This can include projects which inspire people and communities to be creative and sustainable with their waste, or which provide skills and opportunities to build an environmentally-sustainable community.

Councillor Simon Walsh, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change action, said: “We’re looking for inspiring ideas that promote repair, reuse and recycle. From repair cafes to composting groups, if you have a great waste-reducing idea, then why not apply for a grant to help kickstart the project?”

In the last round of funding, 14 grants were given out.

Successful projects included Tub Refillables, a plastic-free grocery delivery service based in Saffron Walden, with a pop-up zero-waste shop.

It also included an expansion of BabyStuff Braintree, a store for second-hand baby clothes and donated items.

Chelmsford Nappy Library was also expanded into Notley and Braintree.

For more information, please visit https://www.loveessex.org/news-and-ideas/love-essex-fund/

Applications are open until Sunday, November 1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Applications open for £500 grants to reduce Essex household waste

Conservative Essex County Councillor Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment and climate change action. Photo: Supplied by Essex County Council.

Councillor urges Essex residents to complete government Highway Code survey

Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Uttlesford’s ‘highest level of Essex coronavirus cases’ prompts lockdown warning

John Lodge, R4U Councillor and Uttlesford District Council leader.

Councillors criticise Local Plan decision-making and lack of progress

R4U Councillor John Evans, UDC portfolio holder for planning and the Local Plan. Photo: Supplied by R4U.

Pension age rise: there’s more to come

Tuesday marked the point at which entitlement to a UK state pension rose from 65 to 66, and finance expert Peter Sharkey has had Route 66 by Nat King Cole in his head ever since Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto