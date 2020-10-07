Applications open for £500 grants to reduce Essex household waste

Conservative Essex County Councillor Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment and climate change action. Photo: Supplied by Essex County Council. Supplied by Essex County Council

Applications are now open for grants up to £500 to support Essex organisations and individuals in reducing household waste.

The grants are offered by the Love Essex fund to encourage local people to repair, reuse and recycle.

This can include projects which inspire people and communities to be creative and sustainable with their waste, or which provide skills and opportunities to build an environmentally-sustainable community.

Councillor Simon Walsh, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change action, said: “We’re looking for inspiring ideas that promote repair, reuse and recycle. From repair cafes to composting groups, if you have a great waste-reducing idea, then why not apply for a grant to help kickstart the project?”

In the last round of funding, 14 grants were given out.

Successful projects included Tub Refillables, a plastic-free grocery delivery service based in Saffron Walden, with a pop-up zero-waste shop.

It also included an expansion of BabyStuff Braintree, a store for second-hand baby clothes and donated items.

Chelmsford Nappy Library was also expanded into Notley and Braintree.

For more information, please visit https://www.loveessex.org/news-and-ideas/love-essex-fund/

Applications are open until Sunday, November 1.