Hall refurbishment celebrated by villagers

The £90,000 hall refurbishment was celebrated by villagers over a cup of tea.

People in Cornish Hall End celebrated the opening of their refurbished village hall.

Peter Dacey and Rose Ridgewell open the refurbished hall.

The grand re-opening took place on September 28, with the ribbon cut by Rose Ridgewell, a village resident, who was involved with the running of the venue for 50 years.

Villagers were invited to visit it and 'enjoy a cup of tea and cake'. The three-year-long project cost approximately £90,000 and was funded through donations and grants.

The full refurbishment included new toilets, a new kitchen, appliances, air conditioning and easy access for disabled visitors.

Peter Dacey, chairman of the village hall management trust, thanked his fellow trustees, architects Inkpen Downie, the parish council, the contractors, the villagers for their generous support and the funding bodies involved in the project. For more information about the hall and bookings, call 01799 586291.