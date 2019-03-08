Advanced search

Local Recall

Hall refurbishment celebrated by villagers

PUBLISHED: 08:13 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 07 October 2019

The £90,000 hall refurbishment was celebrated by villagers over a cup of tea. Picture: GARY BROWN

The £90,000 hall refurbishment was celebrated by villagers over a cup of tea. Picture: GARY BROWN

Archant

People in Cornish Hall End celebrated the opening of their refurbished village hall.

Peter Dacey and Rose Ridgewell open the refurbished hall. Picture: GARY BROWNPeter Dacey and Rose Ridgewell open the refurbished hall. Picture: GARY BROWN

The grand re-opening took place on September 28, with the ribbon cut by Rose Ridgewell, a village resident, who was involved with the running of the venue for 50 years.

Villagers were invited to visit it and 'enjoy a cup of tea and cake'. The three-year-long project cost approximately £90,000 and was funded through donations and grants.

The full refurbishment included new toilets, a new kitchen, appliances, air conditioning and easy access for disabled visitors.

Peter Dacey, chairman of the village hall management trust, thanked his fellow trustees, architects Inkpen Downie, the parish council, the contractors, the villagers for their generous support and the funding bodies involved in the project. For more information about the hall and bookings, call 01799 586291.

Most Read

Mayor’s charity ball will have special theme

Back to the sixties for this year's Mayor's Charity Disco

REVIEW: Downton Abbey the movie is great entertainment with a scene-stealing performance from Dame Maggie Smith

Laura Carmichael and Dame Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey the movie

Story of Thaxted teacher told in scrap book

Kate Butters playing for Thaxted Morris

Hall refurbishment celebrated by villagers

The £90,000 hall refurbishment was celebrated by villagers over a cup of tea. Picture: GARY BROWN

Beverage-hunting burglar drank wine and Cognac from victim’s cellar before stealing jewellery and cash

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Most Read

Mayor’s charity ball will have special theme

Back to the sixties for this year's Mayor's Charity Disco

REVIEW: Downton Abbey the movie is great entertainment with a scene-stealing performance from Dame Maggie Smith

Laura Carmichael and Dame Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey the movie

Story of Thaxted teacher told in scrap book

Kate Butters playing for Thaxted Morris

Hall refurbishment celebrated by villagers

The £90,000 hall refurbishment was celebrated by villagers over a cup of tea. Picture: GARY BROWN

Beverage-hunting burglar drank wine and Cognac from victim’s cellar before stealing jewellery and cash

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Story of Thaxted teacher told in scrap book

Kate Butters playing for Thaxted Morris

REVIEW: Downton Abbey the movie is great entertainment with a scene-stealing performance from Dame Maggie Smith

Laura Carmichael and Dame Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey the movie

Strength and determination to the fore as Saffron Walden hand Southwold a first league loss

Saffron Walden earned a hard-fought win at home to Southwold in London Two North East. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

Hall refurbishment celebrated by villagers

The £90,000 hall refurbishment was celebrated by villagers over a cup of tea. Picture: GARY BROWN

Mayor’s charity ball will have special theme

Back to the sixties for this year's Mayor's Charity Disco
Drive 24