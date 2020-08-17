Advanced search

U-turn: Teacher estimate grades to be awarded for student exams - A-Levels, AS Levels and GCSEs affected

PUBLISHED: 17:35 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 17 August 2020

Gavin Williamson has annouced a government U-turn on A-level grades after an algorithm downgraded many student's results.

Gavin Williamson has annouced a government U-turn on A-level grades after an algorithm downgraded many student's results.

Student grades could improve for a large number of candidates already handed their A-Level marks last week, after the Government and Ofqual U-turned and agreed to revert to teacher-assessed grades.

Students will now be awarded the grade estimated by their school or college, or the moderated grade, whichever is higher, for A-Levels, AS Levels and Thursday’s GCSEs.

Schools had said an estimated 40 percent of results were downgraded when a formula was used to give results based on previous school grades.

Ofqual said they are working with the Department for Education, universities and everyone affected.

Both the Ofqual chairman Roger Taylor and education secretary Gavin Williamson have apologised.

It follows protests which have been held across England over the A-Level grades.

And a number of schools across our area had declined to release their standard exam grade comparison on Thursday.

In a statement, Ofqual chairman Roger Taylor admitted it had “caused real anguish and damaged public confidence”.

