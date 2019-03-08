Gallery
Pupils show "excellent command" of Shakespeare during performance
PUBLISHED: 08:04 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 01 July 2019
A Midsummer Night's Dream was performed by pupils at Saffron Walden County High. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
A Midsummer Night's Dream was performed over three nights at Saffron Walden County High School.
Directed by drama teacher, Alice Bretton, 30 students from Years 7-9 created an enchanting, polished performance, which, the school said, demonstrated an "excellent command of Shakespeare's complex language".
A spokesman for the county high said: "All of the students have worked incredibly hard this term, attending rehearsals twice a week in order to prepare for the performance."
Polly Dye, who played Snout, said: "I really enjoyed pushing myself out of my comfort zone, as I wouldn't usually perform Shakespeare."
And Ellie Tomlin, who played Hermia, added: "I found learning the Shakespeare lines really difficult but it was an excellent challenge for me as I am doing GCSE drama."
