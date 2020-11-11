Shop Local: Abracadabra! Here’s the shop for ‘soft and cuddly’ toys

Abracadabra, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. ANDRA MACIUCA

A Saffron Walden toy shop owner says her business is offering a click and collect service, but she is also happy to post items.

Marsha Davison, director of Abracadabra, recently celebrated 20 years since she opened the store with her late husband Malcolm, and sells everything from baby gifts to soft toys. She kept it going on her own after he died four years ago.

She said: “I sell anything soft and cuddly, and also quite expensive collectables. It’s a big range of items, from every day gifts that you might buy for a newborn to something for older children.

“I feel blessed that I had enough business to carry me through the first lockdown”.

She has recently received 15 unique pieces from Germany, of soft sculpture items. Some of them are teddy bears, but she also has foxes and rabbits.

She said: “It’s hard to find quality items that aren’t mass produced. I try not to stock the same thing as everyone else, I buy from established wholesellers. We have products handmade by individual people and I work with them on an individual basis.”

Speaking about how the business came about, Marsha said: “This was an interest that I had picked up because I was collecting teddy bears myself, and I thought there were teddy shops in most places at that time, and I looked for somewhere that didn’t have them.”

She said she has “very lovely customers”, and highlighted the importance of having people come in the shop in “normal” times, even though she does a lot of mail in non-Covid times too.

“Footfall isn’t what it was 20 years ago,” she said.

She added: “Anything to remind people that they should support their local shops is a good idea, and I think people have done that to a certain extent.

“Maybe some haven’t thought about shopping locally, maybe they got used to shopping online. We are here and we offer a good service.

“The Shop Local campaign means a lot to me and everyone else.”

