Saffron Walden walking challenge raises money for disability charity

Colleagues from Genmar walked from Thaxted to Saffron Walden to raise money for Accuro - Credit: Accuro

Colleagues took on a 13-mile walk from Thaxted to Saffron Walden as part of a challenge to raise money for disability charity Accuro.

IT company Genmar, based in Bishop's Stortford, completed the walk on Saturday, August 27, as part of the Accuro 50 challenge.

The challenge is a 50-mile walk across West Essex from Loughton to Saffron Walden, covering the areas where Accuro runs social and leisure services for people with disabilities.

Genmar director James Moore said: "When we heard about the Accuro50 walk, we knew we wanted to take the opportunity to give back to this amazing charity.

"Everyone loved the walk and couldn’t recommend it enough to anyone else thinking of taking part.”

Genmar is one of the sponsors of the Accuro 50 route guide, and the company's walk raised £300 for the charity.

For more information about the Accuro 50, go to www.accuro.org.uk/50.