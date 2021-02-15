News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Accuro virtual sessions are a hit with members

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 9:56 AM February 15, 2021   
Accuro has been running online sessions via Zoom for members while in-person clubs and social gatherings aren't able to go ahead in person, during the pandemic.

Members from across West Essex, including Uttlesford, Harlow and Epping, have been taking part in interactive activities including music bingo, cook along sessions, arts and crafts, and quizzes.

The sessions align with Accuro’s mission, to empower people with a disability by encouraging the development of life skills, helping to build confidence, make and maintain friendships and reduce loneliness and social isolation.

Live Cook Alongs with professional Chef Luke Fishpool have been a hit. On Tuesday, February 23, Nikki from Holisticare will answer questions about how to reduce aches and pains while working from home.

Rhiannon Blake, Accuro’s deputy operations manager, said: “We’ve had some fantastic feedback from families that say we’ve helped them to not feel lonely and that our services are a ‘lifeline’."


