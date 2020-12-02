Fairycroft House to become Advent calendar throughout December
Fairycroft House in Saffron Walden is turning into an Advent calendar.
Throughout December, 24 windows of the Audley Road house will be numbered and every day a Christmas display will be revealed.
Many of the organisations that use the building will be designing the windows, ranging from dance schools to music groups.
The final window, which will be revealed on Christmas Eve, is the Georgian bay window.
A Fairycroft spokesman said: “We have all had a tough 2020, and, as we emerge from this second lockdown, Fairycroft House has decided to contribute to the effort of raising the spirits during the run up to Christmas, specifically in the Advent period. It promises to be a really fun community initiative.
“We are very excited about our Advent calendar window project and it may become an annual tradition, if everyone enjoys it. Whilst you’re out and about please come by and check out our festive exhibits.”
