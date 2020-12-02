News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter Home > News

Fairycroft House to become Advent calendar throughout December

person

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM December 2, 2020    Updated: 2:57 PM December 15, 2020
Fairycroft House has lit up the porch ahead of its December advent calendar. Photo: Lee Dorrington/Fairycroft House.

Fairycroft House has lit up the porch ahead of its December advent calendar. Photo: Lee Dorrington/Fairycroft House. - Credit: Lee Dorrington/Fairycroft House

Fairycroft House in Saffron Walden is turning into an Advent calendar.

Throughout December, 24 windows of the Audley Road house will be numbered and every day a Christmas display will be revealed.

Many of the organisations that use the building will be designing the windows, ranging from dance schools to music groups.

The final window, which will be revealed on Christmas Eve, is the Georgian bay window.

A Fairycroft spokesman said: “We have all had a tough 2020, and, as we emerge from this second lockdown, Fairycroft House has decided to contribute to the effort of raising the spirits during the run up to Christmas, specifically in the Advent period. It promises to be a really fun community initiative.

You may also want to watch:

“We are very excited about our Advent calendar window project and it may become an annual tradition, if everyone enjoys it. Whilst you’re out and about please come by and check out our festive exhibits.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
  2. 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
  3. 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
  1. 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
  2. 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
  3. 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
  4. 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
  5. 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
  6. 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
  7. 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police seek witnesses to fatal collision

Louise Dunderdale

person

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Gallery

Pupils raise money for school library

Roger Brown

person

Gallery

Santa and his sleigh are visiting our district

Louise Dunderdale

person