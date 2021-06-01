News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tell us about your hard water, says Affinity

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM June 1, 2021   
An Affinity Water spokesperson said the company wants to "gain a wider view" on water softening in Saffron Walden

Affinity Water has launched an online consultation on water softening in Saffron Walden which closes on Friday, June 18.

Earlier this year, the company decided not to replace ageing water softening equipment in the town, a stance challenged by Saffron Walden Town Council.

The water supply in Saffron Walden, Ashdon and Sewards End now contains higher calcium and magnesium levels, leaving residents concerned about limescale build-up and eczema.

A spokesperson for Affinity Water said the company wants to "gain a wider view on water hardness" in the area.

They said: “We are continuing to listen to Saffron Walden residents and are contacting customers via email, text and direct mail to give everyone in the area an opportunity to have their say."

A photograph of an online survey: How do you feel about the current level of hardness in your supply?

Affinity Water is asking the public to share their experiences with hard water

The public are being asked about their experiences with harder water, and whether they have the equipment to soften water at home.

Affinity Water also committed to donating money to a charity of the community's choice.

See https://affinitywater.co.uk/saffronwalden.

