Affinity Water which serves Essex achieves industry-leading leakage performance using new technologies

Chief executive Pauline Walsh. Picture: Affinity Water Affinity Water

Water company Affinity has achieved an industry-leading leakage performance, cutting the problem by 15 percent and beating their five year leakage target in the process.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

State of the art high frequency correlators are being used to detect leaks with a greater degree of accuracy across the Affinity Water area which includes Essex. Picture: Affinity Water State of the art high frequency correlators are being used to detect leaks with a greater degree of accuracy across the Affinity Water area which includes Essex. Picture: Affinity Water

The company, which serves clients across Essex and other areas, is now targeting a further 20 percent leakage target reduction by 2025.

Chief executive Pauline Walsh said: “I am proud to announce that we have met our leakage reduction target.

“We did this through a major transformation programme, better use of data, investing in the latest technologies, innovating to improve our productivity and working closely with other companies to share ideas and best practice.

“With climate change, a growing population and our commitment to take less water from the environment, we are determined to do more. We want to drive our leakage levels down even further and are targeting a 20 percent reduction by 2025, with an ambition to achieve world class levels by 2040.

An Affinity Water engineer installing a high frequency correlator. The company covers a wide area includes Essex. Picture: Affinity Water An Affinity Water engineer installing a high frequency correlator. The company covers a wide area includes Essex. Picture: Affinity Water

“We are continuing to invest in and support the development of innovative approaches to tackling leakage and accelerating our progress to meet these future challenges.”

Affinity Water has been using historical maps and drawings of its network of pipes to introduce step-testing, not yet widely used by the water industry, which allows engineers to work through districts and streets, using monitoring and isolation techniques to target areas suffering from water leaks.

As less water is used at night, Affinity Water has increased the use of leak noise mapping. The data that is gathered is used to identify trends and ensure continuous improvement across the whole network.

The company is also using state of the art high frequency correlators to pinpoint leaks quicker, especially on plastic pipes.

The network control team and engineers in the field also have instant visibility of incidents and access to information to plan the best response and get a head start on some incidents before there is a supply impact.

Their new System Situational Awareness solution also allows them to view and monitor below ground for any change in pressure and flow.

Their new alerting model called Smart Network Event Detection System was built in-house as the quickest alerting model the company has ever had.

You may also want to watch: