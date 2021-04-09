Charity shop to reopen doors in Saffron Walden
- Credit: Residents for Uttlesford
Age UK will reopen its Saffron Walden shop on April 12 following its temporary closure due to coronavirus restrictions.
The charity, located on Hill Street, sells clothing, accessories, books, toys and homeware.
Safety measures will protect customers, volunteers and staff.
Britt Thomas, Age UK Saffron Walden shop manager, said: “All items purchased help raise much-needed funds for Age UK so it can continue supporting people in later life."
“We’re also appealing to anyone in Saffron Walden who may be able to give up some time to help out by volunteering at the shop. Please give us a call on 01799522547.”
Victoria, a shop volunteer, said: “I have made good friends with both the shop team and people in the local community and would encourage anyone thinking of signing up to give volunteering a go.”
The shop will be open 9am- 5pm, Monday to Friday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.
