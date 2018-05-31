Advanced search

Charity unveils plan for new shop in town

PUBLISHED: 07:58 16 December 2019

Uttlesford District Council will consider the plans.

Archant

A new tenant is preparing to move into a vacant shop unit in Saffron Walden.

The charity Age UK has applied to Uttlesford District Council for permission to erect signage at 2 The Arches, in Hill Street.

The unit was formerly home to Domo, a retailer selling handbags, luggage, and travel items, which closed earlier this year.

The signs will not be illuminated and will be black, powder-coated aluminium.

Saffron Walden Town Council and Essex County Council raised no objection to the plans.

Age UK has a network of charity shops across the country, selling both donated a limited range of new items. It provides services and advice to older people across the country,

The plan was submitted in October and a decision is expected from the district council early in the new year.

To view the plans, log on to www.uttlesford.gov.uk.

