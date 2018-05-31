North Essex Parking Partnership says some parking fines may be issued by post, after confrontational motorists behave aggressively

Cllr Robert Mitchell, Chairman of the North Essex Parking Partnership. Picture: Essex County Council Essex County Council

Motorists receiving a parking ticket have been behaving aggressively toward civil enforcement officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Essex Parking Partnership says penalty charge notices will now be issued by post if necessary.

At the height of the lockdown, enforcement officers focused their efforts on emergency routes and zones.

As Government restrictions have gradually eased and more parking patrols have resumed, officers have reported hostility from confrontational motorists caught breaking parking rules.

Some staff have faced a torrent of abuse. Enabling the use of postal PCNs has helped reduce some of the risks.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Robert Mitchell, chairman of the North Essex Parking Partnership, said: “As an organisation, we take any form of verbal or physical abuse against our staff very seriously.

“The role of enforcement officers can be very challenging at the best of times and for them to face hostility or aggression when trying to ensure safe access for emergency vehicles and other essential services is totally unacceptable.

“There is nothing to be gained from arguing with the messenger. Please follow officers’ advice and, if necessary, record the details on any PCN that you feel was issued in error.

“Challenging a parking ticket is an evidence-based process, so it is important you gather and provide evidence to support an appeal, not resort to rage against our officers that may be recorded on body-worn cameras and will also be used in evidence.

“Once issued, the PCN will stand, so the best course of action is to accept the situation, move on, and either pay or challenge the fine. There is no advantage in arguing with the officer.

“I would simply ask everyone to keep calm and be reasonable. There are no excuses for careless or inconsiderate parking, and we are asking all motorists to park responsibly and considerately. The number-one priority is to maintain access for essential services, for the benefit of all.”