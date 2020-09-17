Essex and Herts Air Ambulance chief executive shortlisted for another award

The chief executive of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has been shortlisted for another award.

Jane Gurney is up for Charity Chief Executive in the Third Sector Awards 2020.

Jane, who has led the charity since 2003, is one of seven people on the shortlist for the award. The winner will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on October 7 and 8.

She was recently shortlisted in the Charity Times Awards as Charity Leader of the Year, but was unsuccessful.

Jane said: “I’m honoured and inspired to lead such a fantastic team, and would like to thank every member of staff, volunteer and supporter who has helped make Essex and Herts Air Ambulance the incredible life-saving charity it is today.

“To have been shortlisted for two such prestigious awards in the space of a few weeks is truly amazing.”

When Jane joined EHAAT the pre-hospital care was provided by Paramedics and delivered across one county by a single helicopter.

EHAAT now has two helicopters and four rapid response vehicles, and delivers its life-saving service with pre-hospital care doctors and critical care paramedics across two counties, around the clock, 365 days a year.

Since March 2019 the charity’s helicopters and RRVs have carried blood supplies on board, enabling its critical care teams to carry out potentially life-saving blood transfusions before a patient reaches hospital.