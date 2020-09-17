Advanced search

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance chief executive shortlisted for another award

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 September 2020

Jane Gurney, Chief Executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Jane Gurney, Chief Executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

The chief executive of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has been shortlisted for another award.

Jane Gurney is up for Charity Chief Executive in the Third Sector Awards 2020.

Jane, who has led the charity since 2003, is one of seven people on the shortlist for the award. The winner will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on October 7 and 8.

She was recently shortlisted in the Charity Times Awards as Charity Leader of the Year, but was unsuccessful.

You may also want to watch:

Jane said: “I’m honoured and inspired to lead such a fantastic team, and would like to thank every member of staff, volunteer and supporter who has helped make Essex and Herts Air Ambulance the incredible life-saving charity it is today.

“To have been shortlisted for two such prestigious awards in the space of a few weeks is truly amazing.”

When Jane joined EHAAT the pre-hospital care was provided by Paramedics and delivered across one county by a single helicopter.

EHAAT now has two helicopters and four rapid response vehicles, and delivers its life-saving service with pre-hospital care doctors and critical care paramedics across two counties, around the clock, 365 days a year.

Since March 2019 the charity’s helicopters and RRVs have carried blood supplies on board, enabling its critical care teams to carry out potentially life-saving blood transfusions before a patient reaches hospital.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Elsa Clarson of Thaxted. Picture: Anne Sutton

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

Elsenham houses approved as planning inspector overrules Uttlesford District Council

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Elsa Clarson of Thaxted. Picture: Anne Sutton

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

Elsenham houses approved as planning inspector overrules Uttlesford District Council

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Screen reopens with coronavirus protection measures in place

Saffron Screen has reopened, with coronavirus measures in place. Picture: Celia Bartlett

Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway, as Saffron Walden mayor and deputy mayor visit attraction

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance chief executive shortlisted for another award

Jane Gurney, Chief Executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Essex should ‘walk, cycle or take the bus’ to prevent catastrophic temperatures

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

In Pictures: Duxford school fundraiser raises community spirits and cash

An entry in the Duxford safari walk, raising money for the fire damaged school. Picture: Jen Jones