Air ambulance crews decontaminated for Covid protection
Air ambulance crews are being decontaminated with specially prepared water at the end of each mission to protect them against coronavirus.
Following their shifts, workers with Essex & Herts Air Ambulance step into a tent into which a dry "fog" created from electrolysed saline water is released, instantly killing 99.99% of bacteria, fungi and viruses.
The system, which can also be used on equipment, is non-toxic, non-corrosive and leaves no harmful residues.
Electrolysed water is commonly used in the food industry and for water treatment.
Stuart Elms, Clinical Director at EHAAT, said: “I’m delighted that we can add this extra layer of decontamination to our already strong measures of infection prevention and control.
"We will continue to look for ways to increase the safety of our patients and crews.”
Since the start of the year EHAAT has been transferring some Covid-19 patients between hospitals by helicopter, as well as continuing to respond to other medical emergencies.
