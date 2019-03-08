Tonnes of food and toiletries collected at airport donated to food bank

Team of airport volunteers, including Sophie Durlacher, Trustee of Uttlesford Foodbank (second from the left) and Jonathan Oates, Stansted's Corporate Affairs Director (second from the right). Picture: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

Stansted Airport volunteers delivered food and toiletries to the Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stansted team has been collaborating with local foodbanks in an attempt to distribute goods surrendered in the airport to local families.

The items are taken from passengers at airport security, with top donations in the last year including unopened jars of Marmite, peanut butter and Harrods jam.

This latest delivery tops 15 tonnes of donations from the airport since 2017, which helped more than 3,000 local families.

The items are sorted and distributed by the airport volunteers team across Essex, east Hertfordshire and Uttlesford.

Jonathan Oates, corporate affairs director at Stansted Airport was part of the team delivering 13 boxes of items to the Uttlesford Foodbank on September 20.

He said: "While we would urge our 28 million passengers who travel through Stansted every year to always prepare correctly for passing through security before they leave home and avoid having to surrender items they are mistakenly carrying in their hand luggage, this partnership with the local foodbanks ensures many items go to those who are most in need within the community.

"From preserves and spreads to tinned fish and cans of deodorant, a variety of potential donations are regularly left behind and our team of volunteers sort and transport to the foodbanks. As well as supporting local families, the scheme helps our staff stay connected with the communities around the airport."

Sophie Durlacher, trustee of Uttlesford Foodbank, said: "We're always very grateful to Stansted Airport when it comes to replenishing our Marmite supplies. In all seriousness, it's a brilliant initiative ensuring goods which might otherwise end up in landfill are redistributed to those in need. We're very happy, along with other local foodbanks, to be part of this scheme."

The donations initiative received major recognition by winning gold at the Green Apple Environmental Best Practice Awards in 2018.

The foodbank based in Saffron Walden is the main Uttlesford Foodbank centre out of the three operating branches, which include Great Dunmow and Thaxted. It is based at Stansted House, Shire Hill, CB11 3AQ.