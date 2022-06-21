Author AJ Campbell with her new book called The Phone Call - Credit: submitted

A Stansted author whose first book was only published two years ago is set to launch her fourth book on Friday, July 1.

AJ Campbell's latest book called The Phone Call is centered on a character called Joey Clarke, who hopes that an opportunity will change his fate.

As Joey gets embroiled in a web of secrets, lies, and deceit he may have to consider the unthinkable.

Amanda, whose pen name is AJ Campbell, said she's been delighted at reader feedback so far.

"It has just taken off, it's been fantastic," she said.

"I've done launch parties on Facebook. I will be doing a Facebook Live on July 1."

Amanda said she is excited about the latest book's imminent arrival, and readers are still discovering and buying her first three novels.

AJ's self-published debut novel called Leave Well Alone quickly topped Amazon's Hot New Releases chart after its release in July 2020 in paperback and Kindle formats.

It was followed by Don't Come Looking in April 2021, and Search No Further in December 2021.

The books are available online from Amazon, and have an audio option.















