ALDI launches vegan range in Saffron Walden
PUBLISHED: 08:29 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 13 January 2020
Archant
ALDI has launched a new range of vegan grain tubs that customers in Saffron Walden will be amongst the first to try.
The range comes as 'Veganuary' unfolds, a campaign aiming to encourage people to go vegan during January, in order to promote a vegan lifestyle.
The tubs, which will provide more choice for those giving Veganuary a go, are available in three flavours: chickpea, spinach and quinoa, Moroccan-style grains, and wheatberry and kale grains. All three types are currently available in ALDI stores across Essex.
A spokesperson for ALDI said: "Inspired by the superfood trend, the chickpea, spinach and quinoa grain pot has a well-blended flavour of grains and vegetables. The chickpeas add sweetness to the dish, whist the quinoa and spinach add a slight bitter taste - creating the perfect match.
"The wheatberry and kale grain pot includes flavours of broccoli, edamame beans, lemon and mint, whilst the Moroccan-style grain pot has warm spicy flavours, such as cinnamon, cumin and chilli, with an added sweet note of apricot."
The vegan pots are available in more than 35 stores across the East and South-East of England for £1.79 but could become a nationally-available product.