ALDI launches vegan range in Saffron Walden

Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

ALDI has launched a new range of vegan grain tubs that customers in Saffron Walden will be amongst the first to try.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The range comes as 'Veganuary' unfolds, a campaign aiming to encourage people to go vegan during January, in order to promote a vegan lifestyle.

The tubs, which will provide more choice for those giving Veganuary a go, are available in three flavours: chickpea, spinach and quinoa, Moroccan-style grains, and wheatberry and kale grains. All three types are currently available in ALDI stores across Essex.

A spokesperson for ALDI said: "Inspired by the superfood trend, the chickpea, spinach and quinoa grain pot has a well-blended flavour of grains and vegetables. The chickpeas add sweetness to the dish, whist the quinoa and spinach add a slight bitter taste - creating the perfect match.

"The wheatberry and kale grain pot includes flavours of broccoli, edamame beans, lemon and mint, whilst the Moroccan-style grain pot has warm spicy flavours, such as cinnamon, cumin and chilli, with an added sweet note of apricot."

Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The vegan pots are available in more than 35 stores across the East and South-East of England for £1.79 but could become a nationally-available product.