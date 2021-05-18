Published: 5:00 PM May 18, 2021

Alexander Pierre taking part in a tandem parachute jump for the charity BEAT - Credit: supplied

A sixth form student at Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport has raised £1,400 for the eating disorder charity Beat.

Alexander Pierre, who lives in Henham, took part in a tandem parachute jump to raise the funds.

The event finally took place on the fourth date, after bad weather and lockdown forced repeated rescheduling.

School principal Duncan Roberts said: 'Everyone at Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport is incredibly proud of Alex who is challenging himself to go the extra mile to raise money for such a worthy cause.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have such empathetic, independent and caring young people at our school, and it is excellent to see Alex embodying all of these qualities through his sponsored jump.

"We of course wish him all the very best and look forward to celebrating his successful achievements."

Alex's mum Tessa Pierre said she hoped her son's bravery would inspire others.

