Spate of thefts from allotment sites

Thieves entered sites in Saffron Walden and Debden. Archant

A long-bladed knife, a spade and a kettle were stolen in a summer spate of allotment thefts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the process, damage was caused to gates and fences.

On Monday, June 24, in Bridge Street, Saffron Walden, thieves gained access to the site by simply opening the gate.

They then searched the storage areas of plots 19 and 20 and entered sheds.

The buildings were not damaged but they stole a long-handled spade.

Gloves, possibly used by the thief to avoid fingerprints, were taken from a nearby plot and left in one of the sheds.

On June 21 in Windmill Hill, Saffron Walden, the fence was damaged, a shed entered and a camping gas kettle stolen from a metal cupboard.

On June 28 in Ivy Todd Hill, Debden, the thief entered the shed and took a large knife from a bucket.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the police on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.