Thousands of pounds awarded to community group

PUBLISHED: 08:06 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 19 September 2019

Lisa Edmonds (left) and Charmaine Dunmow (right), founders of Saffron Walden Community Toolbox. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Saffron Walden Community Toolbox has been awarded £10,000 by the National Lottery.

The money will be used to support the community group's new mental health and wellbeing project, bringing people experiencing similar difficulties together, who would otherwise struggle in isolation.

Lisa Edmonds and Charmaine Dunmow, founders, said: "We are delighted that the National Lottery has supported this project.

"This will help those living in Saffron Walden and surrounding areas to build relationships with others experiencing the same challenges and hopefully enable them to develop their own support network."

The first monthly drop-in coffee morning will take place on September 26 from 10-11.30am at Fairycroft House, in Audley Road, and is dedicated to bereavement.

Lisa said: "Bereavement is one of the hardest things we will ever have to go through in our lives and can leave us feeling lonely. Everyone is welcome."

no matter how long ago or recent their bereavement was."

