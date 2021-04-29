Published: 7:00 AM April 29, 2021

Nearly 69,000 voters are registered in Uttlesford - Credit: Archant

Voters will head to polling booths next week throughout Essex.

A total 68,767 Uttlesford residents are registered to vote in the May 6 elections.

They are voting to elect Essex county councillors and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC).

There are also Uttlesford District Council by-elections taking place in Newport and The Sampfords, along with several parish and town council by-elections throughout the district.

Of nearly 69,000 registered voters, 11,281 have opted to vote by post.

The deadline to register for a postal vote was on Tuesday, April 20.

Voter turnout at Essex County Council elections is historically lower than the national average.

In the 2017 local elections, only 31.1 percent of Essex's electorate turned out to vote.

The national average turnout in 2017 was 35 percent.

This still represented a higher turnout than the election before last.

Just 27.8 percent of the electorate in Essex voted in the 2013 local elections.