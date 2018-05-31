Advanced search

Ambulance service seeks volunteers and temporary workers

PUBLISHED: 13:30 17 April 2020

Archant

Volunteers are being called for the ambulance service to fight the pandemic.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) wants to recruit 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers.

Dorothy Hosein, EEAST chief executive said: “The pandemic is testing the service more than ever before.

“We are expanding our temporary worker and volunteer service hugely to meet this demand and we have a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical roles available.

The service is looking for people with: medical experience as a paramedic, nurse, healthcare support worker or even recent first-aid training to work in a variety of clinical and clinical support roles.

It also needs people with C1 driving licences to drive patient transport vehicles or move vehicles between sites.

Those with five GCSEs at grades A-C are being called on to work as call handlers/dispatchers.

They also need people to clean ambulances and do administration.

Roles are available across the region immediately and all training will be provided. The East of England Ambulance Service is to receive 37 army personnel, who will assist with tasks including driving and logistics.

For paid work, please email RapidBank.Recruitment@eastamb.nhs.uk outlining the type of role you’re interested in and relevant experience and qualifications.

For volunteer roles, email: EEASTCOVIDHELP@eastamb.nhs.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Newport boy beats coronavirus while fighting cancer

Archie upon being released from Addebrooke's Hospital following his Covid-19 admission. Photo: Archie's Journey/Facebook.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

About Time - a Hidden gem on Netflix

Essex park and ride site could become a temporary mortuary to deal with coronavirus deaths

Chelmer Park and Ride. Photo: Google Street View.

‘Weak and breathless’ - woman’s account of suspected coronavirus

Photo: Jackie Rayment.

Most Read

Newport boy beats coronavirus while fighting cancer

Archie upon being released from Addebrooke's Hospital following his Covid-19 admission. Photo: Archie's Journey/Facebook.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

About Time - a Hidden gem on Netflix

Essex park and ride site could become a temporary mortuary to deal with coronavirus deaths

Chelmer Park and Ride. Photo: Google Street View.

‘Weak and breathless’ - woman’s account of suspected coronavirus

Photo: Jackie Rayment.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Stansted airport’s giant thank you message to NHS staff in coronavirus fight

Stansted Airport thanks NHS workers. Photo: Stansted Airport.

Coronavirus: Prostate Cancer UK launch #StayPuttChallenge for golfers

Prostate Cancer UK have launched the #StayPuttChallenge to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Ambulance service seeks volunteers and temporary workers

My loneliest yet most hopeful Easter

Left to right: Reporter Andra Maciuca with cousin Alexandra and grandparents Paul and Teodora. Photo: Andra Maciuca.
Drive 24