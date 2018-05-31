Ambulance service seeks volunteers and temporary workers

Archant

Volunteers are being called for the ambulance service to fight the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) wants to recruit 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers.

Dorothy Hosein, EEAST chief executive said: “The pandemic is testing the service more than ever before.

“We are expanding our temporary worker and volunteer service hugely to meet this demand and we have a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical roles available.

The service is looking for people with: medical experience as a paramedic, nurse, healthcare support worker or even recent first-aid training to work in a variety of clinical and clinical support roles.

It also needs people with C1 driving licences to drive patient transport vehicles or move vehicles between sites.

Those with five GCSEs at grades A-C are being called on to work as call handlers/dispatchers.

They also need people to clean ambulances and do administration.

Roles are available across the region immediately and all training will be provided. The East of England Ambulance Service is to receive 37 army personnel, who will assist with tasks including driving and logistics.

For paid work, please email RapidBank.Recruitment@eastamb.nhs.uk outlining the type of role you’re interested in and relevant experience and qualifications.

For volunteer roles, email: EEASTCOVIDHELP@eastamb.nhs.uk.