Musician's new single will help raise funds for mental health charity

Saffron Walden musician, James White. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Saffron Walden musician has launched a new single and will donate the profits to a mental health charity.

The single is called And You and is the last single of James White's EP, Citizen of Nowhere, which will see all proceeds go to mental health charity Mind.

And You features Georgie Braggins, who was a semi-finalist on The Voice in 2017.

James said: "I met Georgie in an open mic session. It was three years ago in a music venue in Saffron Walden that is now gone, Ed's Garden.

"I wrote the music and did the harmonies and she did the singing."

The song is a combination of acoustic and electric guitars played by James, piano added by Georgie, bass from Tim Bond and drums from Ben Smith of the band Mauve.

The single is the second part of a song called Can we come back to this one? that James wrote about his ex fiancée on his second EP.

Talking about And You, he said: "This one is still about her, reflecting still about when I felt pretty tired at the end of it and I needed a new life."

James added his new song is "quite the opposite" of Citizen of Nowhere, a single bearing the same name as his latest EP.

He said: "My new song is quite slow. Hopefully it shows that my music can be a bit versatile. I just really hope it does well. They are like at the opposite sides of a rainbow.

"I have not performed it anywhere but I played it in Germany two weeks ago, which was weird, because I don't really sing on the song. I performed in Cologne on the last show of the tour."

James added: "Hopefully it does well and raises some good money for charity.

"I will have a warm up show in Bishops Stortford in January 2020."

The alternative rock album songs are digital-only, in order to "help the environment a bit" and facilitate donations to charity, James added.

And You was officially released on November 29.

The music is available on various music and streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon, for £0.99.