Annual Christmas Fair at church is hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 08:01 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 06 December 2019

The Christmas Fair at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden. Picture: MARTIN HUGALL

St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden held its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday and raised thousands of pounds.

Visitors enjoying the festivities filled the church, which had the theme Follow that Star, with the pews decorated with Christmas lights and stallholders dressed in Christmas costumes.

The 7th Saffron Walden Brownies, guides, junior choir and youth groups from the church also ran stalls with fun games and competitions; there were also stalls selling home-baked cakes, fashion accessories, books, and handicraft.

Some £5,500 was raised, which will fund the ongoing work of the church.

Visitors were entertained with seasonal music and the parish rooms were transformed into the 'Starlight Café' serving refreshments.

Richard Garvey, who led the organising team, said, "This was another hugely enjoyable and successful event in St Mary's calendar, demonstrating the church's continuing commitment to the people of Saffron Walden and the surrounding area."

