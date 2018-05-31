Appeal after man assaulted in Dunmow pub

Police are appealing for information after a man reported he was assaulted inside a pub in Dunmow.

It comes after two men were involved in an altercation with three other men inside The Flitch House in High Street at around 10.45pm on Friday, November 22.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "One of the victims, a 37-year-old man, was assaulted by two men who hit him with a glass object and kicked him. He suffered cuts to the head and face and a swollen jaw.

"The first man has been described as being in his early 30s, around 5ft 10 in and was of a stock build. He had black hair, facial hair and wore a white or cream Ralph Lauren jumper and jeans.

"The second man has been described as being white, aged in his mid-20s, around 5ft 8in and of a skinny build. He had short dark hair and was wearing a white shirt with collar, blue skinny jeans and white trainers.

"The third man has been described as being white, aged in early 30s and around 6ft 1in tall. He was wearing a white shirt with collar and blue jeans."

Officers have been making enquiries with the pub and there is CCTV of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/185837/19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.