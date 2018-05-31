Advanced search

Appeal after man in his 70s “fights off” attempted burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:54 07 April 2020

Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Saffron Walden.

Essex Police launched the appeal following a report that two men went to an address on Cromwell Road on March 17 at around 2.15pm.

The men went to the address to “collect a flyer relating to roofing, which had been dropped at the address by another man earlier in the day.”

Upon trying to shut the door, the man inside the house, who is in his 70s, was pushed to the floor by one of the two men.

According to Essex Police, the victim managed to “fight him off” and no goods were stolen from the house.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “It was reported the men made off past the Co-op and left in a vehicle.

“We want to speak to anyone who saw anything, anyone who has any CCTV or dash cam footage, and particularly to a dog walker who may have witnessed the incident.”

Should you have any information about this, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/42221/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

