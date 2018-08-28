Warning after theft of keyless car in ‘sleepy’ village

A woman who had her car stolen from her driveway while she was putting her children to bed is urging keyless car owners to take precautions.

Isabel Hulme was at home in Arkesden around 8pm last Thursday (January 17) when the family’s Land Rover Discovery was stolen from the driveway.

“I’d got home around 7.30pm and my daughter had looked out the window and seen the car at 8pm. So they took the car at some point between 8pm and 8.30pm.

“We heard nothing so it must have been when I was sorting everything out for bedtime.

“It’s very scary because they must have been here in my garden, just outside the window.”

Mrs Hulme now wants to warn her neighbours and other residents in quiet villages about this type of vehicle theft.

“I want to warn people with keyless entry to their cars to protect the keys - it can happen so easily. One of them uses a transmitter to boost the signal from the key and one of them starts the car.

“So you shouldn’t keep the key near the window or near the car and it should be put in a bag which blocks the signal - it’s called a Faraday bag. But no one ever tells you this until your car is stolen.”

Mrs Hulme thinks the keyless car thefts are organised, not random.

“Someone must have followed me - it sounds like they steal to order so someone has probably seen me driving the car and followed me home to take it. This is not just random - this is organised theft.

“In these sleepy villages, you don’t expect something like this to happen.”

Anyone who has seen a Land Rover Discovery with numberplate AF14 KSY or saw any suspicious behaviour on January 17 in Arkesden should call Essex Police on 101.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/.