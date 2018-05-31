Advanced search

PPE appeal for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance reaches £60,000

PUBLISHED: 09:45 27 May 2020

Herts and Essex Air Ambulance - an appeal for PPE has beaten its target. Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal for funds to buy PPE for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance beats £50,000 target.

An appeal for funds to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has beaten its target.

The aim was £50,000 and in four weeks, it has raised £60,000.

EHAAT Clinical Director Stuart Elms said: “Our crews are going the extra mile at the moment to care for the

most seriously sick and injured around the clock, and they really appreciate the way the people of Essex and

Hertfordshire have stepped forward to support them and keep them safe during this difficult time.

“The response to the appeal has been amazing. Due to the current government restrictions our communities

have not been able to support us in the usual way by attending events, visiting our shops or taking part in

some of our fundraising initiatives, but they have really got behind this appeal.”

The money raised by the appeal will help EHAAT cover the cost of providing PPE for its critical care teams for

six months. See: ehaat.org

