Police appeal for witnesses after crash in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 10:08 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 15 April 2019

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in East Street, Saffron Walden. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Officers investigating a collision in Saffron Walden are appealing for witnesses.

It was reported that between 1am and 1.30am on Tuesday, April 9, there was a collision between a car and a red Volkswagen van on East Street.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage.

Contact PC Ritch Morris from Uttlesford's local policing team on 101, quoting reference 830409.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/.

