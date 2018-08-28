Appeal to find brand new motorbike stolen from Saffron Walden
PUBLISHED: 10:11 04 January 2019
A woman who had her brand new motorbike stolen from outside her home in Saffron Walden has appealed to the public to look out for it.
The Benelli BN125, worth approximately £2,500, was stolen from Harris Yard on December 18. Owner Jenny Xerri noticed it was gone the next morning.
“The bike was brand new, not even 200 miles on the milometer,” Ms Xerri said. “It was the first thing I managed to save up for. I’ve only been in UK for a year. I moved to a new house, where the bike was parked, just 18 days before it was stolen. I’m very upset. It’s a new release in UK so there isn’t many like it.”
Ms Xerri and her boyfriend bought the motorbike because they planned to go for rides together when the weather got warmer.
If anyone noticed something unusual on December 18 or has any information contact Essex Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.