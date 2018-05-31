Advanced search

Local Recall

Parish council in bid to demolish hall to make way for a new facility

PUBLISHED: 08:10 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 28 November 2019

Debden Village Hall. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Debden Village Hall. Picture: SaffronPhoto

SaffronPhoto 2016

A planning application for the demolition of a village hall in Debden has been submitted to Uttlesford District Council (UDC).

Under the new plans, submitted by Debden Parish Council, the village would see a new hall erected with a larger car park. The village shop will remain open throughout the work.

The application reads: "The old village hall and shop will remain open and functioning during the construction of the new village hall. Upon occupation of the new village hall, the old hall will be demolished, shop to remain.

"The road access point is to be maintained and the gravel car parking area is to remain, with no extension into the playing field."

The hall would be built in Mill Road, a minor access road which leads to Newport.

The application does not state any change of use for the site, which currently hosts a sports ground. However, the hall will be rebuilt in the old pavilion's place and will have more parking spaces than previously.

"A further four car parking spaces will be provided when the old hall is demolished, together with one disabled space, six cycle spaces and five motorbike spaces," the application said.

According to the documents submitted, all doors inside the building will be meeting mobility standards and a new toilet for people with disabilities will be placed off the main entrance, with disabled parking close to the entrance.

'Important' trees will be kept by the applicant, but Place Services, a services provider advising UDC planning officers on potential ecological impacts, has submitted an objection on ecological grounds.

A spokesman for the consultancy said: "Place Services have reviewed the information submitted in support of the application, but note there is no information regarding likely ecological impacts from this development. As a result, we are not satisfied that sufficient ecological information is currently available for determination of this application.

"The development site appears to contain suitable habitat for birds, bats, amphibians, with a pond adjacent to the red line boundary.

"We look forward to working with the applicant to receive the additional information required to overcome our holding objection."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Winners of Christmas Shop Windows competition announced

Frank Ricco whose hairdressers' shop window won first place

Long-running Radio 4 programme is coming to Saffron Walden

The event is taking place at Saffron Hall.

Guests cause a real stir at annual Christmas event

The Layzell and Richardson families. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Uttlesford District Council leader defends corporate plan amid claims it lacks detail

John Lodge, R4U chairman. Picture: R4U

Most Read

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Winners of Christmas Shop Windows competition announced

Frank Ricco whose hairdressers' shop window won first place

Long-running Radio 4 programme is coming to Saffron Walden

The event is taking place at Saffron Hall.

Guests cause a real stir at annual Christmas event

The Layzell and Richardson families. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Uttlesford District Council leader defends corporate plan amid claims it lacks detail

John Lodge, R4U chairman. Picture: R4U

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden duo shine at Masters Championships

Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson and Stef Godfrey

Parish council in bid to demolish hall to make way for a new facility

Debden Village Hall. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Strategy to combat homelessness unveiled by council

Uttlesford District Council

Hospice’s cooking course helping people struggling in the kitchen

The team celebrate their last night of Cooking with Ed, with a dinner party they hosted at the hospice. L-R: Head chef Ed Firth with participants Bruce Marshall, Ron Dudson and Malcolm Smith as well as chef Sam Heggarty. Picture: ST CLARE HOSPICE

Athletics: Busy weekend for Saffron Striders

Neil Halls
Drive 24