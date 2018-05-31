Parish council in bid to demolish hall to make way for a new facility

Debden Village Hall. Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

A planning application for the demolition of a village hall in Debden has been submitted to Uttlesford District Council (UDC).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Under the new plans, submitted by Debden Parish Council, the village would see a new hall erected with a larger car park. The village shop will remain open throughout the work.

The application reads: "The old village hall and shop will remain open and functioning during the construction of the new village hall. Upon occupation of the new village hall, the old hall will be demolished, shop to remain.

"The road access point is to be maintained and the gravel car parking area is to remain, with no extension into the playing field."

The hall would be built in Mill Road, a minor access road which leads to Newport.

The application does not state any change of use for the site, which currently hosts a sports ground. However, the hall will be rebuilt in the old pavilion's place and will have more parking spaces than previously.

"A further four car parking spaces will be provided when the old hall is demolished, together with one disabled space, six cycle spaces and five motorbike spaces," the application said.

According to the documents submitted, all doors inside the building will be meeting mobility standards and a new toilet for people with disabilities will be placed off the main entrance, with disabled parking close to the entrance.

'Important' trees will be kept by the applicant, but Place Services, a services provider advising UDC planning officers on potential ecological impacts, has submitted an objection on ecological grounds.

A spokesman for the consultancy said: "Place Services have reviewed the information submitted in support of the application, but note there is no information regarding likely ecological impacts from this development. As a result, we are not satisfied that sufficient ecological information is currently available for determination of this application.

"The development site appears to contain suitable habitat for birds, bats, amphibians, with a pond adjacent to the red line boundary.

"We look forward to working with the applicant to receive the additional information required to overcome our holding objection."