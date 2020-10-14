Call for Essex charities and voluntary organisations to apply for up to £5,000

Julie Fosh, the High Sheriff of Essex, calls for funding applications from local charities and community groups. Photo: Supplied by ECF. Supplied by ECF

Essex charities and voluntary organisations are invited to apply for a grant of up to £5,000, to support community safety, anti-social behaviour and crime reduction projects.

The grants are provided from the High Sheriffs’ Fund and the independent charitable trust, Essex Community Foundation (ECF).

The deadline date for applications is Tuesday, December 1.

High Sheriff of Essex Julie Fosh said: “The role of the High Sheriff is, in part, about giving recognition to voluntary and not-for-profit organisations that are working at the heart of our communities.

“The awards that are made from the High Sheriff’s Fund is just one way of showing thanks and appreciation, so I very much encourage groups to apply.”

Caroline Taylor, chief executive of ECF said: “Our team are on hand to speak with voluntary organisations about their work.

“You can contact them through our website or call them on 01245 356018 to discuss making an application”.

For more information and to apply, visit www.essexcommunityfoundation.org.uk.