Essex residents urged to apply for 2021 primary school place

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 November 2020

Archive picture. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Archive picture. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Parents of children starting primary school in the academic year commencing September 2021 are now able to apply online for their child’s reception school place.

Children are entitled to start primary school in the September after their fourth birthday.

This means parents and carers of children born between September 1, 2016 and August, 31 2017 need to apply.

Parent and carers can apply for their child’s school place online at www.essex.gov.uk/admissions between November 9, 2020 and January 15, 2021.

Applications received after the January 15 deadline will only be considered once all on-time applications are determined. Applying late could reduce the child’s chance of getting their preferred school place.

Essex County Councillor Ray Gooding, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “Starting school for the first time is an exciting milestone in a child’s life, so it’s important to get the application process right.

“It is vital parents apply on time and use their four preferences to ensure their child gets the best possible chance of a place at a preferred school.”

Further information about the admissions process and individual schools can be found at www.essex.gov.uk/admissions

