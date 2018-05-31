Reporter “almost retires” after 50 years

Angela Singer

After 50 years of “asking people impertinent questions”, award-winning journalist, Angela Singer is almost going to retire.

Reporter Angela Singer serving surprise tea and cake for reporter Andra Maciuca's birthday in 2020. Photo: Andra Maciuca. Reporter Angela Singer serving surprise tea and cake for reporter Andra Maciuca's birthday in 2020. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

She said: “I am stepping down from writing general news for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast but when the theatres open again, I hope I can still review the plays. I have been a critic in East Anglia for 27 years and when the curtain goes up again, I will be the most delighted person in the audience.”

After writing for the student newspaper at Lancaster University, where she studied history. Singer began professional journalism in 1972 on local papers in Lancashire. She went on to write for The Doncaster Evening Post, The Yorkshire Post and The Guardian.

She said: “I never waited for a job to be advertised. I wrote to editors asking for an interview whether there was a vacancy or not. This is a profession where the stock in trade is being pushy. I tell young journalists to just put one foot after another and never take no for an answer.”

She won an award on The Yorkshire Post for helping an adopted woman find her birth mother, before adopted people were allowed to see their original birth certificates or know their original names. She said: “I broke the law for that story but then the law changed.” In 1976 The Children’s Act allowed adoptees to know their origins.

Reporter Angela Singer with ex local editor Daniel Mansfield, current reporter Andra Maciuca and ex local reporter Katherine Heslop. Photo: Andra Maciuca. Reporter Angela Singer with ex local editor Daniel Mansfield, current reporter Andra Maciuca and ex local reporter Katherine Heslop. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Writing for The Guardian, Singer won the first national award for reporting on health and safety at work. She was in the forefront of the campaign to protect workers from deadly asbestos.

She left national journalism in 1984 to raise a family and returned to local papers in the 1990s, joining Archant in 2001. She was deputy editor of The Hunts Post in 2005 when it won the Newspaper Society’s Best Free Paper of the Year.

She said: “I have loved my career. All I ever wanted to do was to talk to people and write about them. I continue to marvel at what people can achieve. It hasn’t been a job, it’s been a privilege.”