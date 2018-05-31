Local reporter shortlisted for press award for interviewing skills

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast Andra Maciuca

Reporter Andra Maciuca has been shortlisted for a regional press award.

The Society of Editors’ Regional Press Awards celebrate the best of British regional and local journalism.

Andra is one of three shortlisted for the Cathryn Nicoll Interviewer of the Year Award, for a journalist aged 18 to 25.

The award has a £500 cash prize and pays tribute to Cathryn Nicoll, the news editor at the Croydon Advertiser where she was in charge of 21 reporters, who died in 2016. The award was set up by the News Media Association.

Andra’s interview with Benjamin Zephaniah about his life was held ahead of his visit to Saffron Hall in November 2019.

It tackled a range of topics, from gender, race and economic inequalities and recruitment discrimination, to dyslexia as a superpower and the importance of human compassion and integrity.

Andra started her current role at the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast in August 2019.

Archant Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams said: “The whole team is immensely proud that Andra has been nominated for this prestigious award.

“During the time she has worked with us she has already proved to be a conscientious, determined and resourceful journalist, and I wish her every best of luck next week.”

SoE executive director Ian Murray said the Regional Press Awards allowed them to highlight the excellence that runs through the industry.

“It is a great pity that the awards gala lunch had to be cancelled, but we were determined the hard work by so many talented journalists in the regional press should not go unrecognised.

“The judging process has taken a little longer this year due to the present circumstances, and we are extremely grateful to all of the judges who have given up their time to provide such valuable support along with our sponsors.”

Award winners for all categories will be announced on Friday, June 19.

Read the article here: https://www.saffronwaldenreporter.co.uk/what-s-on/theatre/benjamin-zephaniah-1-6346748