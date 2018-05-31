Advanced search

Local reporter shortlisted for press award for interviewing skills

PUBLISHED: 17:06 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 09 June 2020

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast

Andra Maciuca

Reporter Andra Maciuca has been shortlisted for a regional press award.

The Society of Editors’ Regional Press Awards celebrate the best of British regional and local journalism.

Andra is one of three shortlisted for the Cathryn Nicoll Interviewer of the Year Award, for a journalist aged 18 to 25.

The award has a £500 cash prize and pays tribute to Cathryn Nicoll, the news editor at the Croydon Advertiser where she was in charge of 21 reporters, who died in 2016. The award was set up by the News Media Association.

Andra’s interview with Benjamin Zephaniah about his life was held ahead of his visit to Saffron Hall in November 2019.

It tackled a range of topics, from gender, race and economic inequalities and recruitment discrimination, to dyslexia as a superpower and the importance of human compassion and integrity.

Andra started her current role at the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast in August 2019.

Archant Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams said: “The whole team is immensely proud that Andra has been nominated for this prestigious award.

“During the time she has worked with us she has already proved to be a conscientious, determined and resourceful journalist, and I wish her every best of luck next week.”

SoE executive director Ian Murray said the Regional Press Awards allowed them to highlight the excellence that runs through the industry.

“It is a great pity that the awards gala lunch had to be cancelled, but we were determined the hard work by so many talented journalists in the regional press should not go unrecognised.

“The judging process has taken a little longer this year due to the present circumstances, and we are extremely grateful to all of the judges who have given up their time to provide such valuable support along with our sponsors.”

Award winners for all categories will be announced on Friday, June 19.

Read the article here: https://www.saffronwaldenreporter.co.uk/what-s-on/theatre/benjamin-zephaniah-1-6346748

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Streets lined in tribute to Ram Mohabir, postmaster and pillar of the community

People came out of their houses and stood to clap as the hearse carrying Ram, with David Peasgood leading, passed by on his final journey. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Streets lined in tribute to Ram Mohabir, postmaster and pillar of the community

People came out of their houses and stood to clap as the hearse carrying Ram, with David Peasgood leading, passed by on his final journey. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

No trains in or out of King’s Cross, Moorgate or from the East Coast Main Line into St Pancras June 20 and 21

Network Rail is suspending some train services over the weekend of June 20/21. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Local reporter shortlisted for press award for interviewing skills

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast

Celebration of 100 years since Marconi’s first broadcast - The Marconi celebrations are part of Essex 2020

Marconi engineer W T Ditcham

Big Weekend at Home 2020 to be broadcast as a virtual festival because of coronavirus restrictions instead of the annual event on Parker’s Piece in Cambridge

Cambridge's Big Weekend will be broadcast on radio this year. Picture: STAR RADIO

It’s Murder on a Skype Call - new radio play for today

Murder on a Skype Call is on the Cambridge radio station, Cam FM on June 18 at 7pm
Drive 24