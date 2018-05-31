Reporter feels honoured to be on press awards shortlist

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast Andra Maciuca

Archant reporter Andra Maciuca says she was “honoured” to be shortlisted for the Cathryn Nicoll Interviewer of the Year award. Andra was one of three finalists. Joseph Locker of Nottinghamshire Live/Nottingham Post won for his interview with previous Conservative MP Ken Clarke.

Andra’s entry was an interview with Benjamin Zephaniah about his life and was held ahead of his visit to Saffron Hall in November 2019.

It tackled a range of topics, from gender, race and economic inequalities and recruitment discrimination, to dyslexia as a superpower and the importance of human compassion and integrity.

Andra said: “I feel really honoured to have been shortlisted in the first place, together with two promising male journalists from big regional newspapers.

“I am happy to have done such an insightful interview, writing in shorthand in a language that is not my mother tongue.

“I would have liked to have won, but I think the messages that I managed to get across through my interview are strong and more relevant than ever.”

The Society of Editors’ Regional Press Awards celebrate the best of British regional and local journalism.