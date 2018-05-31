Advanced search

Are you a passenger who's travelled on Stephensons buses?

PUBLISHED: 10:58 20 February 2020

Stephensons bus in Saffron Walden. Photo: ARCHANT.

Stephensons bus in Saffron Walden. Photo: ARCHANT.

Archant

If you are a resident of Dunmow or Saffron Walden (and surrounding villages), or have travelled on Stephensons buses in the area, we want to hear from you.

In the light of our coverage of the Stephensons school bus which crashed on January 13, it has come to our attention that a lot of people using the services are concerned about certain aspects of the company's buses.

If you would like to share your thoughts, please email andra.maciuca@archant.co.uk with your full name, where you live and/or where you travelled on these buses. Please also include a summary of your experience with Stephensons, how important bus services are to you, what you expect from them, what steps you have taken towards their improvement (if any), and we will be in touch.

